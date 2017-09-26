    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch President Trump's joint news conference with the Spanish prime minister

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 1:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference Tuesday with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy following a White House visit.

    In the public appearance, Trump could address escalating tensions with North Korea as the international community aims to stop the rogue regime's nuclear and missile programs.

    He could also face questions about domestic policy, including the latest apparently failed Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare and the tax plan outline the GOP plans to release on Wednesday.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.