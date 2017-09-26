Watch President Trump's joint news conference with the Spanish prime minister

[The stream is slated to start at 1:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference Tuesday with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy following a White House visit.

In the public appearance, Trump could address escalating tensions with North Korea as the international community aims to stop the rogue regime's nuclear and missile programs.

He could also face questions about domestic policy, including the latest apparently failed Republican attempt to repeal Obamacare and the tax plan outline the GOP plans to release on Wednesday.