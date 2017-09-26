White House has 'high testosterone,' but it isn't in 'chaos,' says commerce secretary

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC that the White House isn't in chaos, its transition was "normal,"' and he blamed the news media for being too focused on Washington.

"Anytime you have a new administration, particularly a shift from one party that had been in the administration for eight years to another one, you're bound to have a lot of new faces come in," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday.

"With hundreds of people with high testosterone coming into the White House, the idea that there would be a little pulling and tugging surely is not a strange idea. So that's normal to administrations," he added.