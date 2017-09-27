10 great companies for employees who love challenging work

Challenging yourself is a crucial part of long-term career success.

Harvard Business Review surveyed 260 CEOs and found that a majority had given themselves a relatively large challenge in the past two years. When researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital studied "superagers" — elderly people who function at extremely high levels academically, physically and professionally — they found that they challenged themselves mentally and physically more often than their peers.

Job site Monster partnered with employer review platform Kununu to determine which companies gave employees the most challenging work.

Monster analyzed Kununu's data from over 500,000 U.S. reviews, across 60,000 companies in 42 different industries. Employees from these companies were most likely to say that the work they were assigned was challenging: