3 lessons about success from the founder of a business driving $1 billion sales

Amber Venz Box, 30, parlayed her fashion blog into a tech business that has created $1 billion in sales for some of the nation's largest retailers. Her company, RewardStyle, was among the first platforms to help influencers get paid the big bucks for driving their followers' attention and wallets towards their favorite brands.

At the Iconic Tour in Los Angeles, Venz Box gave a glance into how the monetization platform for content creators grew into the retail disruptor it is today. In 2011, barely a year after Instagram was created, she founded RewardStyle with her then-boyfriend (now husband) Baxter Box. Together, they grew her the business to encompass a global network of thousands of influencers, driving sales to its 4,000 retail partners and more than 500,000 brands worldwide.