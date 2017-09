Amazon announced the Echo Connect on Wednesday.

It's a $35 box that lets you place phone calls through your Echo to landline phones. If you want to call someone who still has a landline, like your grandparents or a pizza restaurant, for example, this will allow that.

Keep in mind that this is different from Echo to Echo calling, which Amazon rolled out earlier this year and works more like a conventional intercom system.

Amazon is opening pre-orders for Echo Connect on Wednesday.