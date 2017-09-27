Bill Gates: AI will make our lives 'more productive and creative'

"Think of all the time we spend manually organizing and performing mundane activities, from scheduling meetings to paying the bills," he writes in the foreward of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's new book "Hit Refresh."

"In the future, an AI agent will know that you are at work and have ten minutes free, and then help you accomplish something that is high on your to-do list."

It won't just boost productivity in the office, either, says Gates: "Innovation will improve many other areas of life too." It could held wipe out polio, for example.

And "digital money is letting low-income users save, borrow, and transfer funds like never before."