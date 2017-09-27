Bill Gates: AI will make our lives 'more productive and creative'

Other thought-leaders agree with Gates: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that AI is going to make our lives better in the future and John Giannandrea, senior vice president of engineering at Google, says that "machine learning and artificial intelligence is extremely important and will revolutionize many vertical industries."
Gates, while optimistic about the future, doesn't brush aside the hard questions that must be addressed. "With every new technology, there are challenges," he writes. "How do we help people whose jobs are replaced by AI agents and robots? Will users trust their AI agent with all their information? If an agent could advise you on your work style, would you want it to?"
But in general, he has a positive outlook: "The world is getting better, and progress is coming faster than ever."
