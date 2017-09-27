Bob Geldof: ‘Vulgar fool’ Trump has ignited a wave of climate change activism

Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate deal has "ignited" widespread environmental activism, musician and campaigner Bob Geldof said Wednesday.

The Live Aid benefit concerts organizer labeled Trump "a vulgar fool" and said the American president's stance on climate change has encouraged several U.S. states to do more to address the issue.

Geldof is known for his political activism and has previously called Trump a "racist" and a "liar."

In an interview Wednesday, the 65-year-old told CNBC: "What's interesting is that, parallel with the withdrawal from the Paris agreement, is that the states and the cities have suddenly ramped up their acknowledgement of the problem, and started implementing far greater regulations than were actually asked for by the Paris agreement."