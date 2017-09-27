Data should show a strong economy, despite a temporary hit from hurricanes

Wilbur Ross: Tax reform will raise GDP by 1 percentage point if done right 7:49 PM ET Tue, 26 Sept 2017 | 02:17

A third reading of second quarter GDP, which is being reported Thursday, should show that the economy was growing at 3 percent, much higher than the pace of the current quarter, which is being bogged down by the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The 8:30 a.m. ET release of second quarter GDP will be the final look at the data that showed the economy might finally be coming out of a rut of 2 percent growth.

But then hurricanes tore through Texas in late August and Florida in early September, hitting everything from retail sales to industrial production. According to CNBC/Moody's Analytics Rapid Update, economists now expect a median of 2.4 percent for the third quarter.

Barclays chief U.S. economist Michael Gapen expects an even weaker third quarter, pegging growth at just 1.5 percent, but he expects the post-hurricane spring back to start in the fourth quarter.