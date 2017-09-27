Delta will let customers send and receive free texts while in the air

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that customers will be able to send free messages with popular chat platforms while in the air, beginning Sunday.



Customers will be able to use iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger while in the air on a Gogo-equipped flight. Gogo is a popular Wi-Fi platform that costs money, but customers won't need to pay for access to send and receive messages on those three platforms. Standard SMS text messages, which use cellular networks, will not work.

Delta said users won't be able to send photos and videos, likely because such content could slow down the data network.

T-Mobile in-flight texts are already available on several airlines.