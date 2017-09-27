Why these IBM and Microsoft execs say you shouldn’t be afraid of robots stealing your job

Worried about a robot stealing your job? Don't be, according to executives at IBM and Microsoft at a recent AdWeek panel.

During the panel, the executives agreed that artificial intelligence will impact the labor force in a positive way: Namely, by adding more jobs.

Their comments come at a time when artificial intelligence is a rapidly growing market. Roughly $2 billion dollars has been spent on AI advertising just this year, according to the panel's moderator Peter Spande, CRO of Business Insider.

Jordan Bitterman, CMO of IBM Watson Content and Internet of Things Platform, points to the auto industry as a prime example. "The automobile, when it first came about, was thought to be putting people out of jobs," says Bitterman. "And, of course, if you were in the horseshoe business, it probably did exactly that."

However, significantly more jobs were created as a result. "It created the suburbs. It created the shopping mall. It created the automobile industry obviously, the tire industry. It put people to work building highway system," he says.

Bitterman admits that artificial intelligence will certainly take jobs away from some industries but says that "technology is already doing that."

"[AI] is going to create all sorts of new jobs," he says. "I think it's nothing but upside and exciting for those who know what to do with it."

The question of "what to do with AI" has come up repeatedly in recent years. In fact, as artificial intelligence becomes more widely used, tech leaders have started to speak out about how it could affect your job opportunities.