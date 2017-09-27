I joined a family plan with a friend I hardly ever see, and it saves me $500 a year

How to split the check with friends when you're on a budget 8:27 AM ET Wed, 20 Sept 2017 | 01:47

With that in mind, I surprised myself by agreeing to this deal with Mike. It seems like the exact scenario that may come back to haunt me in eight months. What if Mike forgets to pay the bill and I'm left stranded without my phone.

Mike was also a little nervous: What if I stiffed him for the bill? (I would never!)

With the Roommate Prenup in mind, I wrote out a quick email to Mike that said, "I promise to always Venmo you cell phone money ASAP as long as you promise to always pay the bill on time."

He wrote back, "You've got my word."

Does this really mean anything in a legal sense? Probably not. So, just in case, I also called T-Mobile, and a rep assured me that it is always possible to pay my share of the bill on my own, since the costs are separated under two different phone lines.

Doing the research to make sure I can save money and still look out for No. 1 made me feel comfortable entering this agreement with a friend. It also saved Mike and me from potentially straining our friendship down the road over a cell phone bill.

