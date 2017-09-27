Louisville Cardinals head basketball coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave for one year, the university announced Wednesday.

Pitino, in a statement released Tuesday by his lawyer, said the allegations from the FBI and the Department of Justice "come as a complete shock to me."

"Our fans and supporters deserve better and I am committed to taking whatever steps are needed to ensure those responsible are held accountable," Pitino said in the statement.

Long before the FBI took action in its investigation, Pitino had been intimately familiar with scandals as head coach of the Cardinals.

