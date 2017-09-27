Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's flat close. We get durable goods orders and pending home sales numbers this morning. The yield on the 10-year treasury bond is up to 2.29 percent after Fed Chair Janet Yellen's hawkish comments about raising rates.

TAX REFORM

-President Trump heads to Indiana today to formally unveil the Republican tax reform plan. It will reportedly include cutting corporate tax rates, cutting the top individual tax rate, and doubling the standard deduction.

NORTH KOREA THREAT

-Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is praising China for taking significant steps to financially isolate North Korea.