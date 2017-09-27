Asset manager warns of a 'devastating' unwind in market volatility

Markets have been complacent about volatility, asset manager says 2:11 AM ET Tue, 26 Sept 2017 | 02:23

A reversal of recent low volatility in markets, paired with a rethink by global investors on the attractiveness of stocks, could have "devastating" effects, according to Gina Sanchez, CEO of Chantico Global.

Markets in the U.S. have ticked higher since the election of President Donald Trump, aided by promises of reforms, tax cuts and infrastructure spending. Meanwhile, investors have also diversified into other assets and have grown fond of trading volatility products to gain some extra return.

"If you consider the markets could get into a phase where they're rethinking what is happening," she told CNBC Tuesday, referring to the ability of U.S. lawmakers to push through new reforms.

"One of the elements that has been pervasive since the Trump election has actually been this incredible diversification effect that's been happening, meaning that pairwise correlations really broke down," she said.