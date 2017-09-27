Tony Robbins knows a thing or two about growing a business. He made his first million by the age of 24 and eventually built a personal brand that would allow him to rub elbows with the likes of Bill Clinton, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Oprah Winfrey. He is now a founder or investor in more than 30 businesses — including an upscale resort in the Island of Fiji and Major League Soccer's Los Angeles Football Club — with a combined annual revenue of $5 billion. Now the business strategist's net worth is estimated by Wealth-X to be at least $440 million. Here he shares three nuggets of wisdom that helped him along the way.