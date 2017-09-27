Trump: I think the NFL is in a 'very bad box' 49 Mins Ago | 00:42

President Donald Trump put more pressure on the NFL on Wednesday, saying the league's business will "go to hell" if it does not change.

In recent seasons, professional football players have knelt during the national anthem to protest racial inequality in the United States. Trump blew open the national debate about the protests on Saturday when he urged owners to "fire" the "son of a bitch" who kneels during the anthem.

On Sunday, some players continued to kneel while some teams, along with their owners, linked arms in solidarity. Certain teams stayed in the locker room altogether during the anthem.