    Stocks rise as investors await tax plan details; financials climb 1%

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Lucas Jackson | Reuters
    U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after a better-than-expected report on business spending and ahead of highly anticipated details on tax reform.

    "The whole sentiment of the strong market is I think due to the tax relief hope," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial. "Today we should get an outline of a tax plan which will be beneficial to growth and obviously corporate growth. I think we could be in a solid climb today."

    The GOP framework on tax reform is expected Wednesday, and President Donald Trump is scheduled to discuss his administration's tax plan later in the day. For months, many market strategists have laid out how the White House's proposed tax reform could significantly increase corporate profits, particularly for financials and small-cap stocks.

    Financial stocks rose more than 1 percent to lead S&P 500 advancers, followed by gains of more than half a percent in information technology stocks. Utilities led four sectors lower.

    U.S. crude oil futures traded above $52 a barrel ahead of weekly oil inventories.

    "You get a rotation in two underowned sectors, financials and energy, that could be the driver," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

    Goldman Sachs and Boeing had the greatest positive impact on the Dow Jones industrial average.

    Nike had the greatest negative impact on the index, falling more than 4.5 percent after reporting its slowest quarterly sales growth in nearly seven years and forecasting a further drop in revenue from North America. The athleticwear company did report a 9 percent increase in Greater China sales.

    U.S. stock index futures climbed after durable goods orders showed a 1.7 percent increase in August. Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft rose 0.9 percent, versus the 0.3 percent increase expected by economists polled by Reuters.

    U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the U.S. 2-year yield hitting a high of 1.483 percent, its highest since Nov. 4, 2008. The 10-year yield rose to 2.314 percent, its highest since Aug. 1.

    The U.S. dollar index traded more than half a percent higher to 93.607, its highest since Aug. 23.

    Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday said the Fed should be "wary of moving too gradually" especially since "persistently easy monetary policy" might have "adverse implications for financial stability." But she also said the Fed may have overstated the labor market's strength and rate of inflation.

    Stocks closed narrowly mixed Tuesday. The Dow Jones industrial average fell for a fourth straight day, with McDonald's having the greatest negative impact on the index.

    Minneapolis Fed Chair Neel Kashkari, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, Fed Governor Lael Brainard and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren are scheduled to speak Wednesday.

    Pending home sales fell 2.6 percent in August.

