Bond investors will also be looking for details from President Donald Trump, who is due to speak on his plans for tax cuts Wednesday. The much-anticipated tax reform package is expected to be presented during a speech in Indianapolis, at 3 p.m. ET.

On the data front, there will be durable goods and pending home sales figures out at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET time, respectively.

Wednesday will also see the U.S. Treasury auctioning $13 billion in two-year floating rate notes and $34 billion in five-year notes.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $58.23 a barrel on Wednesday morning, down 0.36 percent, while U.S. crude was flat at $51.89 a barrel