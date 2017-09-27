Wall Street poised to open higher as Dow tries to break losing skid

President Donald Trump supports the framework for tax reform that the so-called Big Six will unveil today, according to two senior administration officials, cementing Republicans' pivot to tax reform following the demise of the health-care bill. (CNBC)



*Some Republicans fear their health-care losing streak could carry over to tax reform (CNBC)



The Senate will not hold a vote this week on the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, kicking the issue into possibly next year, or even later. "We're gonna come back to this after taxes," Sen. Lindsey Graham said. (CNBC)

Conservative former judge Roy Moore easily defeated Alabama's incumbent and Trump-backed candidate Sen. Luther Strange in a Republican Senate primary runoff, marking the first time in five years that a sitting U.S. senator has lost a primary. (CNBC)

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says the Trump administration's priorities as it prepares to tackle "bigger" and "more difficult" trade issues with China are better market access, less protectionism and protecting intellectual property rights. (AP)



*Ross praises China's 'gigantic' step on North Korea (CNBC)

*Ross: Tax reform will boost the US economy by a full percentage point (CNBC)

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was bitterly disappointed by a U.S. decision to slap heavy duties on Bombardier's CSeries jets, which are partly made in Northern Ireland. The U.S. Commerce Department imposed a preliminary anti-subsidy 220 percent duty on the jets. (CNBC)



*US slaps high duties on Bombardier jets after Boeing complains (CNBC)

Puerto Rico is rushing to patch up its health-care system, a week after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory. Puerto Rico is suffering from widespread power losses, damaged hospitals and few medical supplies. (WSJ)



*Why Puerto Rico faces a monumental recovery effort (USA Today)

*Devastation in Puerto Rico from Maria as seen from above (NY Times)

A San Francisco City Attorney has filed a lawsuit against Equifax for a massive data breach that affected 143 million people. The attorney, Dennis Herrera, said Equifax made a bad situation worse, preventing affected Californians from taking measures to protect themselves. (CNBC)

Ford (F), which has been criticized for not moving faster to develop a strategy for developing autonomous-drive vehicles, announced a partnership with ride-sharing service Lyft involving the deployment of self-driving cars. (CNBC)

Ride-hailing service Uber says it will stop operating in the Canadian province of Quebec next month, pulling out to avoid following tough new regulations announced last week. The company expects to cease operations in the province on Oct. 14. (CNBC)



*Uber shareholder sues rail-hailing firm and ex-CEO over alleged fraud (WSJ)

Twitter (TWTR) said it would begin testing the idea of doubling its current 140-character limit for tweets. It will let a random sample of users send out longer tweets, with the test running for an unspecified period of time in all languages except for Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. (CNBC)

Apple told CNBC it will be releasing a fix for a disruptive sound in the earpieces of some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones during phone calls, an issue reported by The Verge. (CNBC)