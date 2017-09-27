    ×

    Watch Ryan and McConnell speak after GOP unveils tax plan framework

    House Speaker Paul Ryan, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other top lawmakers hold a news conference Wednesday after Republicans released the framework of a tax-reform plan.

    The framework hashed out by the "Big Six" of White House advisors and top GOP lawmakers calls for chopping the corporate tax rate and reducing the rate for so-called pass-through businesses. It also reduces income tax brackets from seven to three, with rates of 12, 25 and 35 percent, and gets rid of most itemized deductions.

    It does not provide much detail on how Republicans plan to pay for the tax plan.

    The president is expected to sell overhauling the American tax system as essential to his populist agenda in a speech in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

    Trump's tax reform plan would dramatically lower rates for businesses, some individuals

