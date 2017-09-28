5 simple hacks to sharpen your emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is a key indicator for success in business, relationships, and life in general. Try these painless ways to build yours.

We spend an awful lot of time in school throughout our lifetimes, diligently studying and cramming and writing exams, all in the quest to be more intelligent human beings.

How much time do you spend on your emotional intelligence?

If you're like the average human being, the answer is probably: "Um, not much."

That's too bad, because according to researchers from Rutgers, there are 19 ways emotional intelligence contributes to the bottom line in any work organization. Emotional intelligence guides our ability to deal with others: to understand their emotions, as well as our own.

This is incredibly important in industries such as marketing, where a customer's emotional reaction to an ad or display could mean the difference between him or her making a purchase or walking away. But emotional intelligence affects all aspects of our professional lives, from our ability to sell, to our networking prowess, to the way we climb the career ladder (or don't).