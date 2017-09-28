Early Movers: ROKU, BBRY, RAD, MKC, ACN, CAG & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Roku – Roku priced its initial public offering at $14 per share, at the top of the expected range for the maker of streaming video devices. The pricing values the company at about $1.3 billion.

Blackberry – The company formerly known best for its iconic smartphones posted an unexpected profit of five cents per share after analysts had predicted a breakeven quarter. Revenue also exceeded forecasts on improving sales of the company's software and services.

Rite Aid – The drug store chain lost one cent per share for its latest quarter, matching forecasts, while revenue was short of forecasts. Same-store sales fell 3.4 percent during the quarter, and Rite Aid said it was also facing a challenging reimbursement rate environment.

McCormick – The spice maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.12 per share, seven cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts and the company raised its full-year earnings forecasts above consensus Street estimates, due to both improvement in its core business and to reflect benefits from acquisitions.

Accenture – The consulting firm beat forecasts by one cent a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share. Revenue also topped estimates, helped by improved performance in digital and cloud offerings.

Conagra – The food producer reported adjusted quarterly profit of 46 cents per share, six cents a share above estimates. Revenue was above forecasts, as well, aided by improved profit margins, among other factors.

Jabil Circuit – Jabil reported adjusted quarterly profit of 64 cents per share, three cents a share above estimates. The electronics manufacturer saw revenue exceed estimates, as well. The company said it expected to continue to gain market share in coming quarters, but did give a current quarter earnings range that partially falls below Street forecasts.

Thor Industries – Thor earned $2.26 per share for its latest quarter, easily beating estimates of $1.95. The recreational vehicle maker also reported revenue that beat Street forecasts, completing a record fiscal year which saw a growing backlog and strong sales growth.

Toyota – Toyota formed a joint venture with fellow automaker Mazda to develop electric vehicle technology.

Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – The drugmakers received European Union approval for their moderate-to-severe dermatitis treatment Dupixent. The injectable drug had received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration In March.

Equifax – The company's interim CEO Paulino do Rego Barros Jr. issued another apology for the credit reporting agency's massive data breach and promised to put steps in place to give consumers more control and access to their credit records.

Microsoft – CEO Satya Nadella said the company's Bing search engine will concentrate on expanding in the PC search market, after losing its deal with Apple's Siri digital assistant. Nadella made his comments at a Reuters-sponsored event in New York.

Seagate Technology – The hard disk drive maker will provide up to $1.25 billion in financing as part of the group that is buying Toshiba's chip unit. That group is led by private-equity firm Bain Capital.

Southwest Airlines – The airline now expects the recent hurricanes will shave about $100 million off third-quarter profit and that revenue per available seat mile will drop by about one percent compared to prior guidance of down one percent to slightly higher.

Philip Morris International – The tobacco producer was added to the "Conviction Buy" list at Goldman Sachs, which raised its price target on the stock to $135 from $133. Goldman cited a number of positive factors including a positive earnings push from the company's iQOS electronic cigarette products.

Diageo – The spirits producer was rated "outperform" in new coverage at Evercore, which points to an emerging market recovery, stabilizing trends on the U.S. market, and a number of shareholder-friendly actions including share buybacks.