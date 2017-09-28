Alphabet-subsidiary Google is building a tabletop smart screen device capable of making video calls, accessing company applications and controlling smart-home devices, offering direct competition with Amazon's Echo Show, TechCrunch reported late on Thursday, citing multiple unnamed sources.

The Google device, given the codename "Manhattan," internally, will have a similar screen size to the 7-inch Echo Show, TechCrunch said, citing the sources.

Google declined to comment to CNBC on the report.

The TechCrunch report comes after Amazon, earlier in the week, said that its Echo Show devices were no longer able to play videos from YouTube because Google stopped supporting the service.

