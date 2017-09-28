GoPro announced two new cameras Thursday, the Hero 6 and the Fusion.

The Hero 6 camera features 4K footage at 60 frames per second, internal stabilizing technology, and a new, custom-designed processor powering the device, said CEO Nick Woodman at an event to show off the new devices.

The Fusion has cameras mounted on the front and back, enabling 360-degree footage and VR capabilities. The camera also introduces what the company calls Overcapture, allowing the user to select a specific perspective from the spherical feed for a more limited view and shareable video.

"Hero 6 is the very best of everything GoPro. We took the world's most durable and versatile camera and gave it the most advanced video stabilization ever found in a GoPro," said Woodman.

The two cameras were already listed in the company's online store before the announcement by CEO Woodman. The Hero 6 is available for purchase now, Woodman said, and the Fusion is available for preorder and will start shipping in November.

The struggling action camera maker has been clawing its way back from massive market declines since the second half of 2015. The stock, once priced at $98, was trading slightly down at around $11 in advance of the announcement.

GoPro reported profitable Q3 revenue estimates in September, projecting $290 million to $310 million in revenue and gross margins at 36 to 38 percent.

The new cameras comes almost exactly a year after the release of the Hero 5.

- CNBC's Matthew J. Belvedere contributed to this report.