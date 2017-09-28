VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Here's where billionaire Richard Branson gets his inspiration

Lessons Richard Branson would tell his younger self   

Every wondered where highly successful leaders get their inspiration? Look no further.

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson has overseen more than 60 businesses and he's worth an estimated $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.

Branson has a history of sharing his leadership tips. In March, Branson wrote an emotional farewell letter after announcing the closing of the Virgin America brand in 2019. The letter contained three key lessons all business leaders can learn: "Know when to fold 'em, love the journey and stay positive."

Sir Richard Branson speaking at the Innovation Summit in Brooklyn, New York on July 14, 2017.
The serial entrepreneur once again discussed what inspires him to be a great leader in a recent blog post.

"At Virgin it's all about putting your people first and having a desire to want to change the world of business for the better," says the billionaire. But the lessons don't end there.

The business magnate explains that his company has focused on the "leadership theme" for the month of September. This got him thinking about his favorite quotes from some of the world's most "inspiring change-makers," who run the gamut from historical figures to technological pioneers.

Here is the full list of Branson's top 10 quotes on inspiring leadership:

1. "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." – Thomas A. Edison

2. "Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." – Barack Obama

Former U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions at the Gates Foundation Inaugural Goalkeepers event on September 20, 2017 in New York City.
3. "Leadership is not just about giving energy ... it's unleashing other people's energy." – Paul Polman

4. "Inexperience is an asset. Embrace it." – Wendy Kopp

5. "Simply put: we don't build services to make money; we make money to build better services." – Mark Zuckerberg

6. "Leadership is the art of giving people a platform for spreading ideas that work." – Seth Godin

7. "Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower." – Steve Jobs

8. "We need to think of the future and the planet we are going to leave to our children and their children." – Kofi Annan

9. "Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence." – Sheryl Sandberg

10. "Don't be intimidated by what you don't know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else." – Sara Blakely

