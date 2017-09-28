Here's where billionaire Richard Branson gets his inspiration

Every wondered where highly successful leaders get their inspiration? Look no further.
Self-made billionaire Richard Branson has overseen more than 60 businesses and he's worth an estimated $5.1 billion, according to Forbes.
Branson has a history of sharing his leadership tips. In March, Branson wrote an emotional farewell letter after announcing the closing of the Virgin America brand in 2019. The letter contained three key lessons all business leaders can learn: "Know when to fold 'em, love the journey and stay positive."