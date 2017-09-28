Here's where billionaire Richard Branson gets his inspiration

The serial entrepreneur once again discussed what inspires him to be a great leader in a recent blog post.

"At Virgin it's all about putting your people first and having a desire to want to change the world of business for the better," says the billionaire. But the lessons don't end there.

The business magnate explains that his company has focused on the "leadership theme" for the month of September. This got him thinking about his favorite quotes from some of the world's most "inspiring change-makers," who run the gamut from historical figures to technological pioneers.

Here is the full list of Branson's top 10 quotes on inspiring leadership:

1. "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." – Thomas A. Edison

2. "Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek." – Barack Obama