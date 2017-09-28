How much money a 30-year-old has to save to be a millionaire by 67

Retiring with $1 million or more in the bank could be more doable than you think, especially if you start saving as soon as you enter the workforce.

In a perfect world, you'll start putting your money to work in your 20s in order to reap the full benefits of compound interest. Even if you don't get started until you hit 30, it's still more than possible to build a million-dollar portfolio by the time you're ready to stop working.

Personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing the percentage of each biweekly paycheck you'd need to set aside to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67.

The chart assumes you're starting at age 30 with zero dollars invested. It also assumes a six percent average annual investment return and various annual salaries.

Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.