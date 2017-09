At the Iconic Tour in Los Angeles, Tony Robbins discussed how he had no trouble cleaning floors and putting in a little extra elbow grease into his work while young, especially if it meant one thing: freedom.

"I used to work as a janitor and I picked that job not because I like janitoring but because I could do it literally from 10 to 2 in the morning," Robbins says.

Being a janitor allowed him to not only work more, but also faster and better. "I also had the free time to think and feed my mind," he says.