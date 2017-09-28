How a young man from Manila inspired humanitarian Hugh Evans to change the world

Growing up in suburban Melbourne, Australia, humanitarian Hugh Evans knew he led a privileged life.

But that all changed almost 20 years ago on a trip to the Philippines Evans embarked on as a teenager, after he won a fundraising competition. In 1998 he stayed with a family that lived in a Manila slum, befriending Sonny Boy, a teen about his age.

"We went to his small shanty hut that was built on top of the rubbish dump (called) Smoky Mountain… and we went out exploring around just me and Sonny Boy. And everything looked gigantic to me. These houses were built on top of each other, it was a slum community that was cramped," Evans told CNBC's "The Brave Ones."

Evans spent the night with the Filipino family, where he and six others lay next to each other on a concrete slab.