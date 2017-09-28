KB Home EPS: 51 cents vs 46 cents expected

KB Home reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting:

EPS: 51 cents vs. 46 cents expected, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $1.14 billion vs. $1.12 billion expected, according to Thomson Reuters

KB Home could face difficulties after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston, one of the company's major markets. There has also been turmoil among KB Home's leadership.

CEO Jeffrey Metzger is skating on thin ice with the company's board, after he insulted comedian Kathy Griffin in a tirade laced with sexist and homophobic slurs.

The Huffington Post obtained a recording of Mezger railing against Griffin, his neighbor in Los Angeles' upscale Bel Air Neighborhood, after she called the police about noise at his home.

Mezger subsequently apologized for his language through a spokesperson, but not without taking another swipe at Griffin, calling her "unneighborly."

KB Home has slashed Mezger's year-end bonus by 25 percent and threatened to fire him if something similar happens again.

"If in the future there is any similar incident, he will be dismissed," the KB Home board said in a statement.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.