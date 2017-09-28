VISIT CNBC.COM

Yes, professional beer taster is a real job, and this brewery is hiring

Sir Richard Branson serves beer at the Virgin Mobile FreeFest in 2009.
Getty Images | Brendan Hoffman
Thursday is National Drink Beer Day. Perhaps you're already dreaming of cracking a cold one at the end of your workday. What if drinking beer was your job?

The Meantime Brewing Company in London is currently seeking a professional beer taster, reports Fortune.

"Have you ever dreamt of being paid to drink beer? Well, that could soon become a reality as we're looking for beer lovers to earn a living, tasting new and innovative beers. Yes, this could just be the best job in the world," the LinkedIn post advertising the position reads.

The Meantime Brewing Company brews the London Lager, London Pale Ale and Yakima Red beers.

The job, unfortunately, is only part-time: the professional beer taster would be needed on Friday for three hours. Salary is promoted as "competitive … with beer benefits."

"Beer tasters are key in helping Meantime perfect and launch new products around the world. A successful candidate will join the panel brewers as they taste, discuss and pass opinion on a range of different beers," the job posting reads on LinkedIn.

The successful candidate has to be honest and a team player, the ad reads. And the successful candidate should have a significant understanding of the varieties of beer and how they are made.

Also, you have to really dig beer. The brewery wants a "passionate beer lover," the job posting says.

Applicants need to submit a short (30 word) post on LinkedIn with the hashtag #pickmemeantime and are encouraged to use photos and video in their application.

