Yes, professional beer taster is a real job, and this brewery is hiring

There's a perfect job for everyone.

Thursday is National Drink Beer Day. Perhaps you're already dreaming of cracking a cold one at the end of your workday. What if drinking beer was your job?

The Meantime Brewing Company in London is currently seeking a professional beer taster, reports Fortune.

"Have you ever dreamt of being paid to drink beer? Well, that could soon become a reality as we're looking for beer lovers to earn a living, tasting new and innovative beers. Yes, this could just be the best job in the world," the LinkedIn post advertising the position reads.