The "really interesting project and technology that we're working on is about how to bring together these AI agents or computation agents and humans in a way that they form sort of collaborative teams to go after tasks," says Kurtoglu.

"What we're talking about here is more of a symbiotic team between an AI agent and a human in a way that they solve the problems together. It's not one of them tells the other one what to do, but they go back and forth. And they can formulate the problem, they can build on each other's ideas and things of that nature."

Kurtoglu's vision is particularly relevant, as Silicon Valley leaders like Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg debate the future of AI. Zuckerberg is optimistic that AI will make our lives better. Musk has threatened that AI poses a catastrophic risk to humanity and says Zuckerberg's optimistic perspective is naive.

Kurtoglu says there are barriers to overcome on the path towards widespread partnership between humans and their artificially intelligent robot partners, namely trust and privacy.

For humans to be willing to work easily with robot assistants, the robots need to be able to tell humans how and why they arrived at decisions. Currently, that is not the case.

"We're trying to build trustable AI systems. And one way to get there is for the AI systems to be explainable," says Kurtoglu. "So imagine an AI system that explains itself. So if you're using an AI agent to do medical diagnostics and it comes up with a seemingly unintuitive answer, then the doctor might want to know why, right? Why did you come up with that answer as opposed to something else? Today these systems are pretty much black boxes, so you put the input, it just spits out what the answer is."