Ever have one of those days where you really wish you had a second set of hands? Or maybe an assistant?
In next generation offices, that may just be a reality, because everyone will have a robot helper, says Tolga Kurtoglu, CEO of Silicon Valley research and development company PARC.
"You can think about how we have the Amazon Echoes and Google Homes at home and interact with them. And all of that data and all of that interaction would be delivered to people in a way that those agents understand the workflow, the task, the corporation hierarchy," says Kurtoglu to Recode's Kara Swisher.
Next generation office spaces will "be loaded with machines that can talk to you and that can interact with you," says Kurtoglu, who, prior to joining PARC in 2010, worked as a researcher at NASA.
Critical to this vision is the idea that humans and robots will work together, according to Kurtoglu. And that's the focus of what he does at PARC, a subsidiary of Xerox that does contract innovation work for private companies and the government.