Tech pays some of the highest salaries in the US—there's just one problem

In the tech industry, while jobs are in high demand and offer some of the highest salaries in the country, the wage gap is still apparent. And not just between men and women but among employees of different races, too.

An attempt to equalize pay has reached the top of many companies' agendas, particularly with high-profile employers like Google addressing workplace parity and diversity. But while these initiatives have gained momentum, the wage gap has closed only slightly. The Institute For Women's Policy Research predicts women won't reach pay equity with men until 2059, and black women won't reach pay equity until 2124.

Job-platform website Hired analyzed salary data of tech-industry workers, looking at how gender, race and sexual orientation impact pay and pay expectations. Here are the findings: