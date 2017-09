The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is well known for his frugal quirks. He never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast and he lives in the same house he bought for $31,500 in 1958 (that would be $260,000 in today's dollars).

In 2014, he reportedly bought a Cadillac XTS, a car with a retail price of around $45,000. It was an upgrade from his previous car: a 2006 Cadillac DTS, which he decided to get rid of when his his daughter Susie told him it was embarrassing.

The business mogul justified the delay by telling Forbes: "I only drive about 3,500 miles a year so I will buy a new car very infrequently."