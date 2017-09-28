These are the world's 30 best countries for billionaires

The U.S. was the only country of the nine largest to see a rise in either its billionaire population in 2016, according to the study.

In fact, the total net worth of all American billionaires rose to $2.6 trillion, which is equivalent to the combined billionaire wealth of Europe and the Middle East.

The census explains that the increase in American billionaire net worth was "buoyed by a stronger dollar and a robust tech sector."

Overall, the census notes that 2016 was a "challenging one for the global billionaire population." The total number of billionaires dropped by 3.1 percent to 2,397. Their combined wealth was also affected: It dropped by 3.7 percent to $7.4 trillion dollars.

This global decline occurred against a "backdrop of heightened geopolitical instability," the census explains, and also "shows a loss of momentum in recent wealth creation."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Why this self-made multimillionaire says you can't rush success