This is the best time to send an email

Workers spend 6.3 hours a day checking email, according to one Reuters survey. Despite dedicating so much time to email, it can often feel like your messages are going unheard.
"People get so much email right now. It's not like when you send one, they are going to read it right away," says career expert Lynn Berger.
In order to increase the efficiency of your emails, experts have tried to pin down a universal answer for the best time to send an email. John Foreman, Vice President of Product Management and former Chief Data Scientist at MailChimp tells CNBC Make It, "in aggregate globally, I would say weekdays tend to be better than weekends and the middle of the day tends to be better, so about 10 a.m. to 2 p.m."