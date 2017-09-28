This is the best time to send an email

Understanding the daily lives of the people you are trying to reach is key, says Foreman. "If you think about when you engage with your email from day to day, it may change based on what's going on with your life."

Lawyers, he explains, are most likely to open an email between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on a weekday. Neonatal nurses, by comparison, might open emails regularly from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. "If you think about it, that makes sense," he says. "Shift workers' schedules are all over the place. Lawyers tend to work these hours that are more typical."

In order to figure out the best time for you to send an email, think about who you are contacting. What does their schedule look like? Do they check email on a phone or only at their desk? Once you have thought about these factors, do what the computer scientists do — test it out. If you need to reach your boss, try contacting her in the beginning of the day one week, then try reaching out in the afternoon the next week.

By experimenting, you can narrow in on what's most effective for you.

