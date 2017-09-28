3 pieces of advice Tony Hawk says you should know to find success doing what you love

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has been in the limelight since going pro at age 14. Even at 49, having built a billion-dollar video game franchise and now retired from the sport, Hawk says he makes it a priority to keep skateboarding central to his success.

"To this day, what I really do for a living is still ride my skateboard, even at my age, and that is what I really love about it," Hawk tells CNBC's "Closing Bell." "I just appreciate that I get to wake up and do exactly what I wish I could be doing."

At Wednesday's Iconic Tour in Los Angeles, presented by Inc. and CNBC, Hawk pointed out that gaining fame from skateboarding was never something he set out to do. In fact, he says when he started out, most people had to quit skateboarding to find real jobs because the sport afford any career opportunities.