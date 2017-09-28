Tony Robbins: This is the No. 1 skill you need to live the life you want

These are the 2 skills you need to live the life you want 6 Hours Ago | 01:29

You need to learn how to face your fears and overcome them, which requires courage.

"Courage does not mean that you're not afraid. It means that you're afraid and you do it anyway," says Robbins. Most people don't give enough value to this culturally, says Robbins, but "If you're going to succeed at the highest level, you've got to face those fears," he explains.

Robbins adds that many people live a long time but they don't truly live because they let their stress and frustration get in their way, especially "achievers."

However, stress is often the word achievers use to mask fear, he says.

Robbins explains that when he asks achievers what they're stressed about, they usually reply, "Well, I've got to do this. I've got to make this thing happen" to which he responds, "Well what if you don't?"

Achievers usually believe they have to succeed or everything will fall apart, says Robbins. And then that will ultimately make them a failure.

"If I follow the trail of your stress," says Robbins, "it'll take me to your deepest fear. And the only way to have your life work is to face that fear and push through it."

