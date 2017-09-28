Trump authorizes Jones Act shipping restrictions be waived for Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump has waived shipping restrictions that critics said held back the disaster response in Puerto Rico.

The Jones Act will be waived "immediately," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday. Trump made the decision at the request of Ricardo Rossello, the governor of Puerto Rico, she said.

Rossello had asked Trump to temporarily waive the law as the island seeks food, water and other supplies following widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria.

The roughly 100-year-old Jones Act requires goods shipped between American ports to travel on U.S.-flagged ships with American crews. Critics like Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., argue it has unnecessarily raised costs on Puerto Ricans in need of supplies. The island relies heavily on ports.

"I am very concerned by the Department's decision not to waive the Jones Act for current relief efforts in Puerto Rico, which is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis following Hurricane Maria," McCain wrote to acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke this week.

"It is unacceptable to force the people of Puerto Rico to pay at least twice as much for food, clean drinking water, supplies and infrastructure due to Jones Act requirements as they work to recover from this disaster," he added.

The Trump administration waived the Jones Act after recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma, which battered Florida and Texas.

Trump has faced some criticism for the White House's response to the damage in Puerto Rico. He defended his administration's actions on Tuesday, saying "all available federal resources" are being deployed to save lives and start the recovery process.