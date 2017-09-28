Whole Foods suffers data breach in some stores

Whole Foods, which was recently acquired by Amazon, suffered a data breach of credit card information used in taprooms and full table-service restaurants in some of the grocery chain's stores, the company said Thursday.

Whole Foods noted these venues use a different point-of-sale system than the main checkout systems. Credit cards used at those systems were not affected, the company said.

Amazon shares were little changed in after hours trading.

Upon discovering the breach, Whole Foods said it launched an investigation with the help of a cyber security forensics firm and contacted law enforcement. The company said it is taking the "appropriate measures" to address the issue.

Amazon's systems do not connect to those at Whole Foods, and Amazon purchases are not affected, Whole Foods added. Amazon officially acquired Whole Foods last month.

The investigation is ongoing, and Whole Foods said it will provide more information as it is available.