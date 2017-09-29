Cramer's game plan: Focus on the fundamentals, not the calendar   

In his decades of investing, CNBC's Jim Cramer has never liked the month of September. But this one turned out to be different.

"Somehow, we didn't get hit with a tidal wave of selling that many expected ... despite all the sturm und drang about little Rocket Man in North Korea or the sheer impotence of Congress or Trump's tweets that often seem, let's say, out of step with folks like Washington, Jefferson [and] Lincoln, to name three of our more presidential presidents," the "Mad Money" host said.

Historically, September is a bad month for stocks, a month Cramer said he feared since he got into the business.

It's often the month when hedge funds, looking to preserve their quarterly gains, sell everything and revert to day trading so as not to risk their winning streak. It's also the month when less-fortunate hedge funds start to see clients pull out, putting them at risk of shutting down.

September can also bring a wave of negative earnings pre-announcements from companies experiencing a summer slowdown, Cramer said.

But none of those happened. So, with the market's resilience in mind, Cramer turned to the stocks and events he'll be watching in the first week of October: