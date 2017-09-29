Emma Stone is the world's highest-paid actress—but her male co-stars still take pay cuts so she can have parity

The gender pay gap exists even in Hollywood.
According to Forbes, between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017, the world's 10 highest-paid actresses made a combined $172.5 million. The 10 highest-paid actors earned more than double that amount: $488.5 million.
The world's highest-paid actress, Oscar-winner Emma Stone, earned $26 million over the 12-month period. That's a sizeable paycheck, but it's still less than half the amount the highest-paid actor made: action star Mark Wahlberg, who topped the men's ranking, earned $68 million.
"Women, in general, are making four fifths at best," Stone says of the Hollywood gender pay gap in a conversation with tennis icon Billie Jean King for Out Magazine. The actress portrays King in the new movie "Battle of the Sexes," which details the historic 1973 showdown between her and Bobby Riggs.