If Trump really wants to boost US trade, here's what he needs to do first

"By shifting to a more open immigration framework the U.S. can start to address its undocumented immigration problem and improve the competitiveness of U.S. trade."

Lower-skilled workers also make America more competitive by providing lower cost production in services and manufacturing. They also contribute to make the U.S. labor force one of the youngest and most dynamic in the developed world. But they should not remain in the shadows of illegality.

Rather than pursue the deportation of up to 11 million undocumented workers (most of them employed), with the implied economic, social and political disruption, their employers should have the option of applying for a temporary worker's visa. These visas could be renewed every six or 12 months upon evidence of current or offered employment.

To avoid the moral hazard of rewarding those who have broken immigration laws in the past, these visa program should not lead to permanent residence or citizenship. These statuses should be obtained through current or more stringent channels.

A temporary visa program has many benefits. It improves working conditions for the workers as employers can no longer pay lower wages due to a worker's illegal status. It also helps level the playing field for workers who are American citizens or permanent residents and allows authorities to monitor the whereabouts of these individuals and collect income taxes for the U.S. Treasury.

There is some precedent for the above. The U.S. had a temporary workers scheme from 1942 to 1964 under the so-called Bracero Program, which mostly focused on seasonal agricultural workers. At its peak in 1956 the program issued permits for 445,000 workers.

One criticism of the Bracero program was that many temporary workers overstayed their visas and disappeared among the U.S. population. A temporary visa program today should be large enough to attract the majority of undocumented workers and provide enough incentives to entice them to stay in the program rather than work illegally. Examples include the ability for workers to travel back and forth between the U.S. and their country of origin. Furthermore, today's technology allows for much more efficient management of data than was available 50 years ago, thus allowing better tracking and monitoring of workers' legal and immigration status.

Ultimately, controlled immigration will improve America's international competitiveness - which over time should also improve its trade balance. Rather than close its doors, the U.S. should take advantage of its preferred status among some of the most dynamic workers and entrepreneurs from around the world. Fix immigration and trade will fix itself.

Commentary by Jorge Mariscal, the emerging markets chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, which oversees $1 trillion in invested assets. Follow UBS on Twitter @UBS.

