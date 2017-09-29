VISIT CNBC.COM

How much house $1 million will get you in 29 states across the US

Bloomberg | Getty Images

In expensive cities such as New York and San Francisco, even a $1 million budget doesn't get home buyers a whole lot.

But in more affordable cities like Omaha, Nebraska, and Topeka, Kansas, the same amount can buy nearly 10,000 square feet.

GOBankingRates worked with real estate site Trulia compared homes in 29 states to see about how far $1 million goes in various places across the U.S. Below, check out what that kind of budget will get you in Alaska, Connecticut and beyond.

All home prices and listing information are accurate at time of publication. For the most up-to-date information on each home listing, please visit Trulia's website.

  • Alaska

    Location: Chugiak
    Price: $995,000
    Square feet: 5,631
    Price per square foot: $177

    Trulia

  • Arizona

    Location: Munds Park
    Price: $850,000
    Square feet: 7,142
    Price per square foot: $119

    Trulia

  • California

    Location: Lake Forest
    Price: $949,000
    Square feet: 3,317
    Price per square foot: $286

    Trulia

  • Connecticut

    Location: Farmington
    Price: $949,900
    Square feet: 5,761
    Price per square foot: $165

    Trulia

  • Delaware

    Location: Wilmington
    Price: $1,024,000
    Square feet: 7,119
    Price per square foot: $144

    Trulia

  • Georgia

    Location: Atlanta
    Price: $924,000
    Square feet: 9,564
    Price per square foot: $97

    Trulia

  • Indiana

    Location: Bargersville
    Price: $1,200,000
    Square feet: 10,451
    Price per square foot: $115

    Trulia

  • Kansas

    Location: Topeka
    Price: $1,085,000
    Square feet: 9,185
    Price per square foot: $118

    Trulia

  • Massachusetts

    Location: Framingham
    Price: $939,500
    Square feet: 4,470
    Price per square foot: $210

    Trulia

  • Michigan

    Location: Weidman
    Price: $950,000
    Square feet: 8,000
    Price per square foot: $119

    Trulia

  • Minnesota

    Location: Hamel
    Price: $1,000,000
    Square feet: 5,912
    Price per square foot: $169

    Trulia

  • Missouri

    Location: Liberty
    Price: $950,000
    Square feet: 9,264
    Price per square foot: $103

    Trulia

  • Montana

    Location: Gallatin Gateway
    Price: $1,100,000
    Square feet: 5,633
    Price per square foot: $195

    Trulia

  • Nebraska

    Location: Omaha
    Price: $985,000
    Square feet: 8,191
    Price per square foot: $120

    Trulia

  • Nevada

    Location: Las Vegas
    Price: $974,000
    Square feet: 6,719
    Price per square foot: $145

    Trulia

  • New Hampshire

    Location: Hampton Falls
    Price: $949,000
    Square feet: 6,489
    Price per square foot: $146

    Trulia

  • New Mexico

    Location: Roswell
    Price: $955,000
    Square feet: 8,609
    Price per square foot: $111

    Trulia

  • New York

    Location: White Lake
    Price: $995,000
    Square feet: 5,600
    Price per square foot: $178

    Trulia

  • North Carolina

    Location: Angier
    Price: $950,000
    Square feet: 8,470
    Price per square foot: $112

    Trulia

  • North Dakota

    Location: Grand Forks
    Price: $944,900
    Square feet: 5,975
    Price per square foot: $155

    Trulia

  • Ohio

    Location: Cincinnati
    Price: $975,000
    Square feet: 10,239
    Price per square foot: $95

    Trulia

  • Pennsylvania

    Location: Doylestown
    Price: $999,000
    Square feet: 8,000
    Price per square foot: $125

    Trulia

  • South Carolina

    Location: Columbia
    Price: $949,000
    Square feet: 8,787
    Price per square foot: $108

    Trulia

  • South Dakota

    Location: Sioux Falls
    Price: $1,095,000
    Square feet: 7,670
    Price per square foot: $143

    Trulia

  • Tennessee

    Location: Springfield
    Price: $949,000
    Square feet: 8,262
    Price per square foot: $115

    Trulia

  • Texas

    Location: Pottsboro
    Price: $999,900
    Square feet: 8,470
    Price per square foot: $118

    Trulia

  • Vermont

    Location: Brandon
    Price: $898,000
    Square feet: 6,786
    Price per square foot: $132

    Trulia

  • Washington

    Location: Tacoma
    Price: $975,000
    Square feet: 5,282
    Price per square foot: $185

    Trulia

  • West Virginia

    Location: Buffalo
    Price: $980,000
    Square feet: 11,000
    Price per square foot: $89

    Trulia

