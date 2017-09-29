How much house $1 million will get you in 29 states across the US

In expensive cities such as New York and San Francisco, even a $1 million budget doesn't get home buyers a whole lot.

But in more affordable cities like Omaha, Nebraska, and Topeka, Kansas, the same amount can buy nearly 10,000 square feet.

GOBankingRates worked with real estate site Trulia compared homes in 29 states to see about how far $1 million goes in various places across the U.S. Below, check out what that kind of budget will get you in Alaska, Connecticut and beyond.

All home prices and listing information are accurate at time of publication. For the most up-to-date information on each home listing, please visit Trulia's website.

