How one woman spent a day at Disneyland for under $5

There are plenty of places you can visit on the cheap. Disneyland isn't one of them.

A single day pass to the California-based theme park runs from $97 for weekdays to $124 for peak times. And, once you're inside, even more opportunities to spend abound, from the park's myriad calorie-laden treats to its Mickey Mouse-themed swag.

So when Julia Prescott, a writer for Vice's Munchies, visited the park in 2015, she decided to do it as cheaply as possible. That meant putting herself on an uber-strict budget: Only $5 to spend throughout the whole day.

"Having grown up in Southern California, I'm a Disneyland pro," she writes on Munchies. "So I figured, 'What's the big deal?'"