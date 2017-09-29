Perhaps this shouldn't come as such a surprise. According to Tufts University's Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, only 50 percent of 18- to-29-year-olds actually turned out to vote in the 2016 presidential election anyway.

Although college graduates are more likely to vote than those without higher education, half, it seems, would still prioritize their immediate financial well-being over their democratic influence.

They also seem to prioritize ride-sharing apps over the ability to vote. The survey found that 44 percent of the participants would be willing to stop using Uber and Lyft to have their loans forgiven.

Young people may have come to rely on those apps to such an extent that they've forgotten ride-sharing isn't cheap, especially as compared to public transportation. Not to mention that there are also taxis.

Of all the options presented to them, millennials were least likely to give up texting, even just for a year. So presumably they still value freedom of speech.

