NFL star Kirk Cousins earns $24 million a year and spends summers in his parents' basement

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins earned $19.9 million last year and will take home $23.9 million this year. Yet the 29-year-old NFL star still chooses to live in his parents' basement during the summer.

GQ reports: "For a good portion of the off-season, the eminently practical Cousins holes up beneath the floorboards of his teenage home in Holland, Michigan. ... He shares the space with his wife, Julie."

And, during the first few months of the year, the couple move into the basement of Julie's parents' home in Georgia. "It works well," Cousins tells GQ. "We don't pay rent."

They do plan on eventually moving into their own place. After waiting to make sure they were in a good financial position to invest in real estate, Cousins and his wife bought a lakefront property this winter on which they're building a four-bedroom home.