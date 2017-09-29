Puerto Rico struggles for relief after Hurricane Maria

It has been more than a week since Hurricane Maria wreaked devastation on Puerto Rico, destroying the power grid and leaving millions without immediate access to necessities.

Emergency supplies of food water and gas have begun to arrive at ports, but trucks cannot deliver these needed supplies across the island as many roads are wrecked or blocked off, and the island faces fuel shortages .

There has been intense criticism of the Trump administration's response to the growing humanitarian crisis as residents continue to struggle, although the president has defended the government's actions.

Photo Caption above: USNS Comfort (T-AH-20) departs Naval Station Norfolk on the afternoon of Friday, September 29, marking the beginning of its journey to Puerto Rico. (Credit: Lieutenant Junior Grade Juan Pablo Vielma, United States Navy.)