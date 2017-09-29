Royal Caribbean CEO: Our Puerto Rico relief efforts 'only a drop in a very large bucket'

Royal Caribbean CEO on Puerto Rico recovery: We all need to be contributing 2 Hours Ago | 02:45

Royal Caribbean's efforts to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria is "a drop in a very large bucket," CEO Richard Fain told CNBC on Friday.

The cruise line sent a ship to the devastated island with supplies, including medicine, water, diapers, pet food, milk and ice. It also picked up 1,700 evacuees.

"The needs are so enormous. It's nice to be able to be a help, but the truth is that the needs are very large, and we all need to be contributing whatever we can," Fain said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

Communication has been one of the biggest issues, said Fain. "We can't get in touch with people."

"We can bring things to the port, and others can bring things to the port," but the government needs to work on infrastructure issues, he said.

"I'm very happy to see those efforts ramping up, because the internal communications are just as important as our ability to bring supplies … to the area."

Royal Caribbean departed Puerto Rico on Thursday and headed towards St. Croix and St. Thomas to drop off supplies and take on more evacuees.