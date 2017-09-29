The 10 places where expat income goes the furthest

For the fourth year, expat resource site InterNations has analyzed the life of expats across the globe with its Expat Insider 2017 survey.

Garnering 12,500 responses from individuals representing 166 nationalities and living in 188 countries or territories, the Expat Insider survey asked participants a range of questions regarding quality of life, cost of living, safety and education to get insight on the best places to live and work abroad in 2017.

Of those surveyed, 31 percent said their reason for moving was because of their career, 25 percent said because of love and family, and 14 percent said they sought a better quality of life.