VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

The 10 places where expat income goes the furthest

These are the countries where expats are paid the most
These are the countries where expats earn more than they would at home   

For the fourth year, expat resource site InterNations has analyzed the life of expats across the globe with its Expat Insider 2017 survey.

Garnering 12,500 responses from individuals representing 166 nationalities and living in 188 countries or territories, the Expat Insider survey asked participants a range of questions regarding quality of life, cost of living, safety and education to get insight on the best places to live and work abroad in 2017.

Of those surveyed, 31 percent said their reason for moving was because of their career, 25 percent said because of love and family, and 14 percent said they sought a better quality of life.

City of Luxembourg.
Richard Elliot | Getty Images
City of Luxembourg.

InterNations considered expat wages as well as cost of living to create this list of the 10 places where expat income goes the furthest. Check it out and consider looking beyond your home country's borders for your next role:

1. Luxembourg

Expats who say they're earning more than they would at home: 76 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 45 percent

Cost of living rating: 18 percent rate positively

2. Switzerland

Expats who say they're earning more than they would at home: 77 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 44 percent

Cost of living rating: 16 percent rate positively

3. Qatar

Expats who say they're earning more than they would at home: 76 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 46 percent

Cost of living rating: 18 percent rate positively

The skyline of Doha, Qatar.
Tim De Waele | Corbis | Getty Images
The skyline of Doha, Qatar.

4. Kuwait

Expats who say they're earning more than they would at home: 70 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 45 percent

Cost of living rating: 29 percent rate positively

5. Bahrain

Expats who say they're earning more than they would at home: 70 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 41 percent

Cost of living rating: 44 percent rate positively

6. Saudi Arabia

Expats who say they're earning more than they would at home: 70 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 42 percent

Cost of living rating: 59 percent rate positively

General view of the Masjid Al-Haram mosque, location of the Kaaba, from the 31st floor of the Hilton hotel February, 2003 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Reza | Getty Images News | Getty Images
General view of the Masjid Al-Haram mosque, location of the Kaaba, from the 31st floor of the Hilton hotel February, 2003 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

7. Nigeria

Expats who say they're earning more than they would at home: 68 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 40 percent

Cost of living rating: 22 percent rate positively

8. United Arab Emirates

Expats who say they're earning more than they would be at home: 71 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 36 percent

Cost of living: 28 percent rate positively

9. Norway

Expats who say they're earning more than they would be at home: 72 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 33 percent

Cost of living: 13 percent rate positively

10. Singapore

Expats who say they're earning more than they would be at home: 62 percent

Expats who say they're earning significantly more: 33 percent

Cost of living: 20 percent rate positively

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: Apply for this dream job and you'll travel the world as part of the interview

This couple goes on round-the-world trips for free using credit card points
This couple goes on round-the-world trips for free using credit card points   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...