These are the 3 books that Tony Robbins is reading right now to stay inspired

These are the three books that Tony Robbins is reading right now to stay inspired 1 Hour Ago | 01:24

"My original teacher was a man named Jim Rohn and he said, 'leaders are readers," says Robbins of the late success strategist and personal development coach, Rohn. "He said, 'Miss a meal but don't miss reading at least 30 minutes a day.'"

Robbins takes that advice seriously. He has adapted it slightly to include audio books, advice and lessons because he likes to multitask. "I love 'NET' time — you know, 'no extra time,'" Robbins says to CNBC Make It. That means he can be learning and driving, working out or doing something else.

"I try to make sure I don't miss a day without 30 minutes of something that's going to give me a new skill, a new insight, a new strategy or something to inspire me," says Robbins.

Here are three books Robbins is reading this week, he tells CNBC Make It.

"The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," by Tom Brady