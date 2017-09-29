    ×

    These are the 3 books that Tony Robbins is reading right now to stay inspired

    Life and business strategist Tony Robbins has been dubbed the "CEO Whisperer." He's famous for his energy and for inspiring others. Tickets to an upcoming live event with him run from $795 to $2995.

    So what inspires Tony Robbins? Besides his wife, Sage, and clients, books are one source of inspiration, he tells CNBC Make It.

    "My original teacher was a man named Jim Rohn and he said, 'leaders are readers," says Robbins of the late success strategist and personal development coach, Rohn. "He said, 'Miss a meal but don't miss reading at least 30 minutes a day.'"

    Robbins takes that advice seriously. He has adapted it slightly to include audio books, advice and lessons because he likes to multitask. "I love 'NET' time — you know, 'no extra time,'" Robbins says to CNBC Make It. That means he can be learning and driving, working out or doing something else.

    "I try to make sure I don't miss a day without 30 minutes of something that's going to give me a new skill, a new insight, a new strategy or something to inspire me," says Robbins.

    Here are three books Robbins is reading this week, he tells CNBC Make It.

    "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance," by Tom Brady

    Why Robbins is reading it: "I'm reading Tom Brady's book right now because you know to be 40 years old and be the [Patriots] quarterback he is and also be in such great shape, he's got tools in there that I need," says Robbins, "because I do an ultra marathon in a weekend ... so some of his tools are extraordinary."

    "Principles: Life and Work," by Ray Dalio

    Why Robbins is reading it: Dalio "has returned more money as a hedge fund manager to investors than anybody in history," says Robbins. "If you're not familiar with hedge funds you know wealthy people give their money to hedge funds and a big hedge fund might be $20 billion — he's $160 billion. ...He's made money 23 of last 26 years. He's a total genius and he gives you his story of how he figured it out and he gives you his principles for life, his principles for business."

    "A Mind at Home with Itself: How Asking Four Questions Can Free Your Mind, Open Your Heart, and Turn Your World Around," by Byron Katie

    Why Robbins is reading it: "There's a woman out there named Byron Katie who works with people in their psychology and ... has a brand new book out," says Robbins. "She's most well known for [an inquiry process] called 'The Work,' which is these four questions that you ask that change completely your perception, your emotion and how you approach things. And I find Byron's work really great.

    "All three of those are new books have just come out that I'm reading this week," says Robbins.

